France wracked by more pension protests amid rising violence on the streets

The anger at French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms showed no sign of letting up on Tuesday, the 10th day of nationwide demonstrations. The protests have paralyzed major services across the country. The proposal is to raise the retirement age for most workers from 62 to 64.

740,000 protesters held 240 rallies across France on Tuesday and 93,000 of those demonstrators were in Paris alone. The General Confederation of Labour, one of the country’s biggest trade unions, estimated that there were 450,000 protesters in Paris. The largest number of protesters was on March 7, when 1.3 million people took to the streets to protest the pension reforms.

