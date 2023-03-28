Pirates board Danish-owned ship in dreaded Gulf of Guinea

Pirates attacked and boarded a Danish-owned ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday. After the pirates boarded the ship, all communications channels withe the ship are down. All 16 crew members of the ship sought refuge in a safe room on board the ship.

The Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker was sitting idle and was attacked 140 nautical miles west of the Republic of the Congo’s Port Pointe Noire. The vessel is operated by Dubai-based Montec Ship Management. The Gulf of Guinea is described as one of the world’s most dangerous shipping routes and stretches from Angola to Senegal.

