New EU Greenwashing Rules Fail To Prevent Misinformation, Say Campaign Groups

Consumer and environmental groups claim that new EU anti-greenwashing rules have failed to prevent companies from spreading misinformation online about their products. Over half of the examined environmental claims in Europe were vague, misleading, or unfounded, a European Commission study found. The commission states that this creates an uneven playing field in the EU’s market and disadvantages sustainable companies.

The EU’s new Green Claims Directive is targeted towards specific environmentally-friendly claims, such as ocean friendly sunscreen or made from recycled materials, that will now have to be independently verified and proven with scientific evidence. If a company makes such claims and fails to substantiate them, they will be subject to fines of at least four percent of revenue. The new directives aim to cut down on online misinformation as they relate to environmentally friendly companies.

