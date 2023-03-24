US and Canada reach deal to reject asylum seekers

The US and Canada have reached a deal to reject asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings. There have been large numbers of migrants making unsanctioned border crossings at Roxham Road on the US-Canada border. This deal closes a loophole created by a 2004 asylum agreement with the US where migrants have to make their asylum claims.

This 2004 bill allowed Canada to turn away migrants at official points of entry but not at unofficial border crossings. As part of the deal Canada will create a new refugee program for 15,000 migrants fleeing persecution and violence in South and Central America. US President Joe Biden is in Ottawa, Canada to discuss economic, trade and immigration issues with Mr Trudeau. The migration accord is scheduled to be announced on Friday before he returns to the US.

