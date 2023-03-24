Netanyahu meets Sunak at Downing Street amid protests

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met Benjamin Netanyahu as the Israeli leader is facing protests over judicial reforms. The two leaders met at Downing Street ahead of talks over security and the threat from Iran. Mr Netanyahu is also expected to meet Home Secretary Suella Braverman during his visit.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the gates of Downing Street to demonstrate against Mr Netanyahu’s policies. The visit comes at a time of political turmoil in Israel, with the country affected by months of some of the biggest demonstrations in its history. Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Thursday across the country. The crisis poses a threat to Israel’s security as increasing numbers of military reservists are refusing to serve in protest as well. The UK government has not commented on the controversial reforms. During their meeting, the two leaders were expected to discuss strengthening strategic ties, forging a united front against Iran’s nuclear program, and the war in Ukraine.

