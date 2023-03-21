Pro-Russian Winter Vivern APT Targets Governments and Telecom Firm

Winter Vivern, an advanced persistent threat group that has been tied to Russian interest has been observed conducting espionage campaigns targeting government organizations. Additionally, the group targeted a private telecommunication organization during the campaign. Security researchers at SentinelOne shared details about the campaign in an advisory published on Thursday. The APT activity was identified by DomainTools in early 2021 and has continued until now.

The group has avoided public disclosure since its initial attacks were detailed. However, recent attacks targeting Ukrainian organizations have attracted attention from security researchers. Winter Vivern’s activity aligns with the global agenda of the Russian government, leading security researchers to believe that they are aligned with Russian interests. Recent espionage campaigns have targeted Polish government agencies, the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italy Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Indian government officials.

