ChipMixer Crypto Laundromat Shut Down By German, US Authorities

ChipMixer, a cryptocurrency mixer, has been the subject of a recent join investigation led by German and US authorities alongside support from Europol, Belgium, Poland, and Switzerland. The anti-money laundering operation took down ChipMixer infrastructure and seized servers. Additionally, the authorities took 7TB of data, and roughly $47.3 million in Bitcoin. Most of the seized funds had connections with dark web markets and other nefarious activities such as ransomware groups, stolen crypto assets, illicit goods trafficking, and procurement of child sexual exploitation material.

ChipMixer is an unlicensed cryptocurrency mixer that was created in 2017 to provide users with mixing or cutting trails related to virtual currencies. This allowed users to obfuscate the blockchain trail of the funds and make it harder for their illegal activities to be traced back to individuals. Several ransomware actors, including Zeppelin, Mamba, Dharma, Lockbit, and SunCrypt have also used the service.

