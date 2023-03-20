Security researchers at ESET have reportedly identified dozens of websites constructed to deliver trojanized versions of the popular messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram. According to ESET, the campaign is targeting Android and Windows users with clipper malware embedded in the malicious applications. The clipper malware is designed to steal or modify the contents of the Android clipboard.

All of the trojanized apps are reportedly designed to target victims’ cryptocurrency funds and wallets. ESET researchers stated that this is the first instance it has observed in which the attackers focus specifically on instant messaging platforms to compromise accounts.The cybersecurity researchers also stated that they identified Windows versions of the wallet-switching clippers.

Read More: Telegram, WhatsApp Trojanized to Target Cryptocurrency Wallets