Nepal PM wins confidence vote in parliament

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has won a vote of confidence in parliament after earning the support of the centrist Nepali Congress party and other smaller groups that are expected to join his new cabinet. His old coalition allies pulled out of the government last month after he voted for an opposition candidate to become president.

Prime Ministers must face a confidence vote after any ally withdraws support. Dahal is expected to unveil a coalition this week. In the 275-seat parliament, Dahal received 172 votes of support and 89 votes against him. Dahal is the prime minister for the third time in his career. Nepal has had 11 governments after it abolished its monarchy in 2008 and became a republic.

