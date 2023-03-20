Microsoft Azure Warns on Killnet’s Growing DDoS Onslaught Against Healthcare

23 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Killnet, a pro-Russian hacktivist group, is reportedly ramping up its distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against healthcare organizations. The group has been observed launching campaigns against countries supporting Ukraine as part of its pro-Russia agenda. Microsoft’s Azure Network Security released a report detailing the latest attack patterns based on data from recent campaigns. The group has been turning to DDoS attacks to slow down systems. According to Microsoft, Azure healthcare organizations saw an increase in DDoS attacks in February compared to November 2022.

The victim organizations of the attacks were in the health care industry, and ranged from pharmaceutical companies, to hospitals, and health insurance organizations. The report also includes data on how organizations may protect themselves agains the attacks moving forward. There is potential for the group to become more aggressive and dangerous, Microsoft says.

