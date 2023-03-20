The US FBI has arrested a New York man suspected to have extensive involvement in running BreachForums, a popular English-language cybercrime forum. The forum routinely sells hacked databases, credentials, and personal information belonging to data breach victims. The forum’s administrator, known as Pompompurin, has been of interest to the FBI for several years. BreachForums is a reincarnation of RaidForums, which was dismantled in 2022.

The New York District Court stated that the individual, Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, was arrested on March 15 under suspicion that he operates the site under the alias Pompompurin. Pompompurin and the BreachForums site are responsible for several cybercrimes and have been of interest to the FBI for years.

Read More: Feds Charge NY Man as BreachForums Boss “Pompompurin”