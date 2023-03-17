Data Security Firm Rubrik Targeted With GoAnywhere Zero-Day Exploit

Rubrik, a cloud data management and data security firm, has confirmed that it was targeted by threat actors in a recent attack that exploited the GoAnywhere zero-day vulnerability. The ransomware group responsible for the attack allegedly named the company on its leak website. The GoAnywhere vulnerability was disclosed on February 1 and a patch was released shortly thereafter.

The attack against Rubrik was linked to the financial motivated threat actors behind the Clop ransomware. The hackers were able to exploit the vulnerability and access information pertaining to customers. The data could be used to extort victims in further attacks. According to statements made by the ransomware group, more than 130 organizations were targeted using the exploit, however, only a handful of organizations have admitted they were compromised. Other organizations that have come forward regarding the attacks include Hatch Bank and healthcare provider Community Health Systems.

