China’s Xi to meet Putin in Moscow next week

China’s President Xi Jinping is traveling to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week. The two presidents plan to discuss partnership and strategic cooperation in the talks. Beijing is an ally to Russia and has recently been offering proposals to end the war in Ukraine.

Western countries have warned Beijing against providing Moscow with weapons. This visit will be President Xi’s first since the invasion of Ukraine last year. A spokesperson for the foreign ministry said China will be objective and will promote talks for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

