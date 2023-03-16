Russian fighter jet hits US drone over Black Sea

The United States military has released footage of a Russian jet crashing into one of its drones over the black sea. The damage to the drone was bad enough that it had to be brought into the water near Crimea on Tuesday. Russia denied its fighter jet clipped the propeller of the drone, but the video that has been released supports the US military reports of the events.

It took some time for the Pentagon to declassify the footage. The interaction between the fighter jet and drone lasted between 30 and 40 minutes but the video released was less than a minute long. Russia has claimed the drone was approaching its territory and the video cannot confirm or deny this claim. In the video, the Russian Su-27 fighter jet made two very close passes at the drone, releasing fuel as it approached.

