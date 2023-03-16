LA Housing Authority Suffers Year-Long Breach

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has released a statement outlining the impacts of a ransomware breach that was disclosed in January of this year. The housing authority claims to hold the largest stock of affordable housing in the city. The ransomware attack caused disruptions to the organization’s systems. Additionally, the LockBit ransomware group later announced that it had breached the organization’s systems and threatened to published 15TB of files stolen from the authority.

The authority has now confirmed that it identified encrypted files in its IT environment on December 31, 2022. The complex cyberattack forced the organization to shut down its servers and launch an investigation in collaboration with third-party IT specialists. The authority has reviewed the impact of the attack and determined that the data stolen contained personal information, although the nature of the information is unclear.

