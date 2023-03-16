Hawaii Health Department Says Death Records Compromised in Recent Data Breach

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has begun notifying patients of a data breach that resulted in the compromise of 3,400 death records. The DOH states that it became aware of the attack in January after an external medial certifier account on its system was compromised. The login credentials stolen were reportedly published for sale on hacker forums, the health department says.

Threat actors were able to use the compromised credentials to access death records from 1998 to 2023. Almost all of the deaths had been certified before the intrusion, and recent records were not found to have any evidence of tampering. The records included places of death, birth dates, names, addresses, sex, dates of death, and Social Security numbers. The DOH has encouraged the family members of the deceased to remain vigilant about any unsettled matters such as estate, life insurance claims, or Social Security survivor benefits.

