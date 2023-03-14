US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project

The United States, United Kingdom and Australia have unveiled their plans to create a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The Aukus pact will allow Australia to get at least its first three nuclear-powered submarines from the United States.

The allies will also create a new fleet using new technology, including UK-made Rolls-Royce reactors. Beijing has strongly criticized this naval deal. China’s UN mission also accused Western allies of setting back nuclear non-proliferation efforts. US President Joe Biden said the deal is aimed at increasing peace in the region and indicated that the submarines would be powered by nuclear energy, not armed with nuclear weapons.

