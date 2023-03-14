Taiwan unveils its new combat and surveillance drones as China threat grows

A Taiwanese state-owned military developer has revealed five new types of military drones on Tuesday as the island nation looks to improve its asymmetric warfare capabilities against China’s military threats. The eight types of locally developed unmanned aerial vehicles were revealed at the National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology on Tuesday, five of the models were shown to the public for the first time.

The drones are different sizes and are equipped for either surveillance or combat capabilities. The institution has been working to develop core technologies to bolster the self-defense capabilities of Taiwan. China’s Communist leadership has been asserting its territorial claims over Taiwan and has not refused to rule out the use of force to bring it under control. China has regularly sent aircraft and naval ships across the median line of the Taiwan Strait to exert military pressure on the island.

