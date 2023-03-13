Ukraine and Russia have both reported inflicting heavy losses in the battle for Bakhmut. Moscow has been attempting to take control of the eastern Ukrainian city for months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian forces have lost over 1,100 soldiers in the past few days with many more seriously injured.

Russia has stated it has killed over 220 Ukrainian fighters in the past 24 hours. The numbers on either side have not been verified. Bakhmut has little strategic value but has become a focal point for Russia as it has struggled to take new territory recently. The capture of the city would bring Russia closer to controlling all of the Donetsk region, one of the regions annexed by Russia last September. Ukrainian forces are attempting to stop Moscow from launching any new offensives in the coming months.

Read More: Heavy losses reported as battle for Bakhmut rages