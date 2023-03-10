The US Transportation Security Administration has announced that it will require airport and aircraft operators to improve their cybersecurity resilience in order to protect against threats to the aviation sector and other critical infrastructure. The cybersecurity requirements were issued via an emergency amendment and seek to mitigate persistent threats. Now, airport and aircraft operators are required to craft a plan to improve resilience and prevent infrastructure degradation.

The measures also require the aviation industry to assess the effectiveness of their measures. Aviation organizations regulated by the TSA are required to develop network segmentation controls and policies designed to ensure that OT systems are not disrupted by cybersecurity incidents. The new policies come just months after the TSA released a directive that sought to improve the cybersecurity of US railroad operations.

Read More: TSA Requires Aviation Sector to Enhance Cybersecurity Resilience