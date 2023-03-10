Seven killed in attack on Jehovah’s Witness hall

Seven people have been killed in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall in the German city of Hamburg. The gunman acted alone on Thursday, and took his own life after the attack. The motives of the shooting are unknown.

All the people killed were German nationals including four men and two women. The shooter is said to have had ill feelings towards the religious community. Eight additional people were injured in the attack. The shooting has been described as the worst crime in Hamburg’s recent history.

