Mexico cartel turns in own men over US kidnappings

In the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, a splitter group of the Gulf Cartel, called the Scorpions Group has apologized for kidnapping four US citizens last week. In the kidnappy, two of the US citizens were killed. The cartel has since turned over five men it claims are responsible.

A letter was left with the five men the cartel turned over. The letter apologizes to the people of Matamoros, the US victims, the victims’ families and to a Mexican woman killed last week when the gang fired on the vehicle the Amricans were traveling in. The four Americans were traveling to Matamoros so that one of them could receive a cosmetic medical procedure. The four Americans were allegedly taken to a health clinic for their injuries after the kidnapping. The incident has created tense political relations between the United States and Mexico amid meetings between the US Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood, and Mexico President Lopez Obrador about the crisis of synthetic opioids and fentanyl in the US.

