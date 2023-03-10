Civilians pay heavy price of worsening conflict in east DRC

The United Nations refugee agency has warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Fighting between the DRC government forces and armed groups have forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee the country.

The violence has prompted nearly 300,000 people to flee across the Rutshuru and Masisi territories of the DRC’s North Kivu province in February, according to a UNHCR spokesperson on Friday. Civilians are paying the price of the conflicts. The UNHCR will be increasing its humanitarian assistance, but there are difficulties reaching the displaced people in North Kivu because of the ongoing violence, In mid-January, the agency OCHA stated that 12 humanitarian organizations had needed to limit their options in part of Ituri province because of the attacks by armed groups. Many armed groups are located in the eastern DRC, many existing from two regional wars that occurred at the end of the 20th century.

