Taliban governor killed in his office

The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province has been killed by an explosion in his office. The governor is the most senior official to be killed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Violence has decreased sharply, but pro-Taliban figures and others have been killed in a string of attacks, many claimed by Islamic State. Local police said the cause of the blast is unknown and there was not immediate claim of responsibility. Mohammed Dawood Muzammil had reportedly led the fight against Islamic State militants in his previous posting as governor of Nangarhar. The explosion occurred around 9am on the second floor of the governor’s office, at least one other person died in the attack. An investigation is underway.

