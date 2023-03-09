Israeli mass protests against reforms block roads and airport

Israeli protests have blocked roads and attempted to stop the prime minister from flying out of the country. There have been nationwide demonstrations against judicial reforms at the same time that these protests began. Vehicles blocked traffic in roads that access Ben Gurion airport, where Benjamin Netanyahu is due to fly to Rome.

The weeks-old protests are some of the largest Israel has ever seen. Critics of the reform say they will undermine democracy, however, the government says they will improve life for the electorate. The protestors also gathered in Tel Aviv, blocking more major roads. Students in Haifa blocked one of the main entrances to the port city and protests in Jerusalem massed hundreds of military reservists demonstrating outside the offices of a pro-reform right-wing think tank. Netanyahu’s government has stayed firm in the face of the protests.

