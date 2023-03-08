Thousands protest at Georgian ‘foreign agent’ bill

Protestors gathered and clashed with police in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, after parliament supported a controversial draft law. Critics claim this law limits the freedom of the press and suppresses civil society. Riot police used pepper spray and water cannons to disperse the crowds outside the parliament building.

The government said 50 police officers were injured and protestors were seen falling to the ground or coughing as a result of the police measures. 66 people were arrested by police. There has been condemnation of the bill around the world. The bill requires Non-government and media organizations that receive over 20% of their funding from abroad must declare themselves as ‘foreign agents” or face fines and possible imprisonment. Critics claim the law marks a shift toward authoritarianism and would decrease the possibility of Georgia joining the EU.

