Officials Targeted with Romance Scams and Android Trojans

Security experts have warned that officials are being targeted by a cyber espionage campaign that seeks to deliver backdoor malware. According to researchers from ESET, the majority of the targets are Indian and Pakistani, with additional cases identified in Russia, Oman, and Egypt. The attacks have been attributed to Transparent Tribe, a Pakistan-linked threat actor.

The campaign leverages romance scams to entice targets to download Android messaging apps that contain backdoor malware capable of recording phone calls, taking screenshots and photos, and exfiltrating sensitive information.

