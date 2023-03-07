Russian Disinformation Campaign Records High-Profile Individuals on Camera

Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has released information regarding a highly sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign involving fake comments or acts on videos the threat actors claim to be high-profile Russian individuals. The researchers stated that they have been tracking the malicious email campaign, purported by the Russia-aligned group TA499, to understand the context of the disinformation. The emails contain phishing lures to prominent businesspeople and other individuals who have supported Ukraine or criticized the Russian government.

Targets of the dupes include North American and European government officials as well as CEOs of major companies. The calls or replies are edited by the threat group and published to Youtube and RUTUBE channels for misinformation purposes. The videos and posts are designed to paint the targets in a negative light following their support of Ukraine. Proofpoint believes that the disinformation is designed to influence a Russian audience.

