Japan was forced to blow up its new rocket after a failed launch on Tuesday. This launch failure set the country back in its efforts to join in the market led by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Japan’s space agency had to send a self-destruct command to the H3 rocket after its second stage engine failed minutes after lift-off.

Observers of the event say it is a significant setback for Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa). The government called the failure regrettable. The H3 rocket was the first medium-lift rocket designed by Japan in three decades. The H3 rocket would be a cheaper alternative to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 for launching commercial and government satellites into space to orbit the Earth. The rocket was intended to be sent into space with a monitoring satellite on board. The satellite would be capable of detecting North Korean missile launches.

Read More: Japan forced to destroy flagship H3 rocket in failed launch