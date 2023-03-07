Cyberattack Hits Major Hospital in Spanish City of Barcelona

The Hospital Clinic de Barcelona located in Spain reportedly suffered from a ransomware attack over the weekend that crippled the center’s computer systems, took services offline, and forced the cancellation of 150 non urgent operations and 3,000 patient check ups, among other consequences. The attack was resulted in computers at the facility’s lab, emergency room, and pharmacy at three main centers and external clinics to be shut down.

The hospital has not confirmed when it would be back to operating at normal capacity with its systems restored. The healthcare center has a contingency plan that will allow them to continue to function at a minimal level over the next several days while systems are restored.

