A Brazilian conglomerate has suffered from a data breach in which several terabytes of corporate and employee information was stolen by a hacking group known as the Dark Angels. The company, Andrade Gutierrez, has allegedly not acknowledged the cyber incident since it occurred. Andrade Gutierrez is one of the largest engineering firms in its region and is responsible for projects in critical sectors such as infrastructure, energy, oil, gas, and transportation.

The data stolen in the attack allegedly includes emails, corporate information, names, email addresses, passport details, payment information, tax ID numbers, and health insurance information belonging to roughly 10,000 employees. In some of the correspondences accessed by the hackers, there are passwords that could be used to log into municipal and state tax authority accounts. The breach allegedly occurred in the fall of last year and included a trove of information pertaining to company projects and employees.

Read More: Brazilian Conglomerate Suffers 3TB Data Breach