Taiwan warns China’s military may make ‘sudden entry’

Taiwan is on alert this year for a sudden entry by China’s military. Tensions are continuing to rise and areas close to Chinese territory may be at risk for sudden entry. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including almost daily air force incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone.

Taiwan has not yet reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone, 24 nautical miles from its coast. Taiwan did shoot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast last year. The self-governing island has warned that the Chinese People’s LIberation Army may find reasons to enter the territorial air around Taiwan after Taiwan has increased military exchanges with the United States. China has responded to these warnings with a statement saying it will defend its territory and sovereignty. Taiwan has said it will exercise self-defense and will counterattack should Chinese forces enter its territory.

