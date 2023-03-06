Nine security officers killed in suicide attack in Pakistan

NIne security officers were killed during a suicide attack on Monday in southwest Pakistan in the Balochistan province when the officers were returning to the provincial capital Quetta. At least 13 others were wounded in the attack which occurred after the security officers were policing a festival.

A police truck was crushed and overturned in the attack. This attack is the second attack on security forces in Balochistan in 24 hours and no group has claimed responsibility. The attacker rammed a motorbike into the truck in the suicide attack. An investigation is underway.

