WH Smith Discloses Cyber-Attack, Company Data Theft

WH Smith, a British stationary brand and book chain, revealed that it was impacted by a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of company data. The company revealed that the data accessed by attackers included former and current employee data such as names, addresses, dates of birth, and national insurance numbers. WH Smith stated that it does not believe that banking details have been stolen as a result of the attack, however, it is still investigating the incident with specialists and authorities.

The individuals impacted by the data breach should be wary of follow-up attacks, including convincing phishing emails, identity fraud, and other types of scams leveraging the personally identifiable information.

