Taiwan has reported a large Chinese air force incursion into its air defense zone for the second day in a row. The United States just approved the potential sale of $619m in weapons to the island nation, including high-tech missiles for Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jets.

A total of 21 Chinese combat planes flew into the southwestern corner of the island’s air defense identification zone on Thursday. The planes included 17 Chengdu J-10 multirole fighters and four advanced Shenyang J-16 strike fighters. An additional eight Chinese aircraft and four Chinese naval vessels were detected off the coast of Taiwan, but did not enter the ADIZ. China has not commented on its recent military activities near Taiwan.

Read More: Taiwan sees second Chinese air incursion as US agrees arms sale