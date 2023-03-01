Survivors describe ‘nightmarish seconds’ in Greek train crash

A train crash occurred in central Greece on Tuesday night causing train carriages to overturn and be engulfed in flames. At least 36 people died in the crash and dozens more were injured. The trains collided head-on near the city of Larissa.

The passenger train was traveling from Athens to the city of Thessaloniki when it crashed into a freight train shortly before midnight local time. The crash is being described as the worst train crash Greece has seen. An investigation into the crash has been launched and police have arrested a local station master in Larissa. The surviving passengers had to break through carriage windows to escape the fires. There are 20-25 people who remain missing after the crash so the number of casualties has not been confirmed. 66 people are being treated for injuries.

