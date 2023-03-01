Researchers Release MortalKombat Ransomware Decryptor

Those who have been impacted by the MoralKombat ransomware variant can now restore their systems using a new decryption key released by security firm Bitdefender earlier this week. The firm has been monitoring MortalKombat since it first appeared in January of this year. MortalKombat typically spreads via phishing emails and also delivers the Laplas Clipper malware. The variant has an underlying Xorist codebase which likely enabled the security researchers to provide a decryption key so quickly.

Xorist is a commodity ransomware family, and a key has been available for several years. Victims of MortalKombat who had their data encrypted and refused to pay ransom demands can now use the key, which can be executed silently via a command line. This is helpful for large organizations who want to automate its deployment inside a large network.

