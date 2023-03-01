Dish Network Says Outage Caused by Ransomware Attack

Last week, satellite provider Dish began experiencing problems when its websites, applications, and other services became unavailable. Its customers speculated that the outages may be the result of a cyberattack, however, the company initially did not confirm reports. However, the company filed a report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that states the outages were caused by a ransomware attack.

The incident was first disclosed on February 23 and an investigation after the initial discovery revealed that certain types of data were exfiltrated from the company’s systems on February 27. The company has stated that it is possible that the data extracted includes personal information belonging to its customers, however, an investigation into the nature of the stolen data is ongoing.

