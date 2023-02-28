Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine to join bloc in ‘long term’

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine will become a member of the Nato alliance in the future, but it needs to remain independent during Russia’s invasion. Ukraine has been attempting to join the military alliance for years and asked that their request be fast-tracked after Russia invaded. Ukraine also applied for EU membership after the invasion began and gained candidate status in June of 2022.

Nato is an alliance between the United States, Canada and 28 European countries. The allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of Nato, but it will be achieved in the long-term. The main issue is that of Ukraine’s sovereignty during the invasion. Finland and Sweden decided to join Nato after the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well.

