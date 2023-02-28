CrowdStrike released its 2023 Global Threat Report on Tuesday, revealing that the company is now tracking roughly 200 adversaries after identifying almost three dozen new threat actors and campaigns in 2022. The security firm stated that 14 of the 33 discoveries were actually brand new adversaries of activity, while the rest are linked to activity identified prior to 2022.

More than 20 of the new threats identified by CrowdStrike were related to cybercriminal activities, including a Russia-linked group named Gossamer Bear that is known to target government research labs, logistics companies, military suppliers, and NGOs. The new report also includes the addition of the first Syrian state-sponsored group to its tracker, Deadeye Hawk. The group was previously categorized as a hacktivist group, but has now been reclassified as a state-sponsored threat actor.

Read More: 33 New Adversaries Identified by CrowdStrike in 2022