Aliksandr Azarov, leader of the Belarusian anti-government organization BYPOL says a Russian military plane has been damaged in a drone attack near the capital of Minsk. Azarov claimed responsibility for the attack. A Beriev A-50 early warning aircraft was hit with multiple blasts near the Machulischy airbase.

The strikes damaged front and central parts of the aircraft, its radar and its antenna according to BYPOL. Both the Russian and Belarusian departments of defense have not publicly commented on the incident. The attack comes amid increased cooperation between Moscow and Minsk. It is not possible to confirm the opposition’s account of what occurred in the incident. BYPOL consists of former law enforcement officers opposed to President Alexander Lukashenko’s office. President Lukashenko has listed it as a terrorist organization.

Read More: Belarusian opposition says it damaged Russian warplane