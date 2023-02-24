Ransomware Attack Forces Produce Giant Dole to Shut Down Plants

Dole, a major produce supplier, has been forced to shut down some plants due to a ransomware attack. The ransomware attack has potentially caused product shortages in some grocery stores, including one in Texas that informed customers of the ransomware attack and subsequent shortage via Facebook. Dole released a statement to its website on Wednesday confirming that it suffered from a cyber incident involving ransomware and is now working with the relevant authorities to handle the attack.

The company states that the impact to its operations has been limited, however, a grocery store released a memo from Dole that revealed it was forced to shut down its plants and put shipments on hold. CNN found similar shortage issues at other stores and learned that the company rushed to shut down its systems to prevent the malware from spreading. Dole reportedly supplies products to roughly 75 countries.

