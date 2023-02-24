11 Palestinians killed during Israeli raid targeting militants in West Bank

On Wednesday, at least 11 Palestinians were killed during a daytime raid conducted by Israeli military forces in the West Bank. The raid left an additional 100 individuals injured, according to Palestinian officials. The officials described the operation as a massacre, whereas Israeli authorities stated that the raid targeted three suspects that it believed were planning attacks in the immediate future. According to Israel, the three targets were neutralized.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health released a list of those who died in the attacks, including the three suspects targeted by the IDF. The IDF stated two were killed in an exchange of fire and an additional individual was shot while fleeing. According to the IDF, the suspects threw explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, and other items at Israeli forces. Seven of the 100 injured remain in critical condition.

