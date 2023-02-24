CyberNews Briefs

11 Countries Take Part in Military Cyberwarfare Exercise

24 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

This month the country of Estonia hosted a total of 34 teams spanning 11 different countries to participate in a live-fire cyber battle. The event marks the biggest military cyberwarfare exercise in Western Europe and included countries such as the UK, US, Japan, India, Estonia, Ukraine, Ghana, Kenya, and Oman. Many of the event’s 750 participants engaged in the event remotely.

The event lasted seven days and was led by the British Army. The goal of the program was to test the response of participants to both common and complex cyber intrusions, such as attacks on networks and industrial control systems. One situation pertained to attacks on uncrewed robotic systems, a tactic used by Russia in the early weeks of its invasion of Ukraine. A team from Italy was declared the winner at the end of the event.

