Gaza-Israel exchange of fire follows deadly West Bank raid

23 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

The Israeli military has completed air strikes in the Gaza Strip after militants from Palestine fired rockets at southern Israel from the territory. Six rockets were launched from Gaza, five of which were intercepted. Israeli warplanes then hit what it identified as two Hamas militant sites shortly after. No-one is reported to have been injured. 

The exchange follows a raid in Nablus by Israel in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. The raid killed 11 Palestinians. Both Hamas, which controls Gaza, and the group Palestinian Islamic Jihad issued threats of retaliation after the raid. No militant group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s rocket launches. Most of the rockets were intercepted in the sky by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

