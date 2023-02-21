Deadly new quakes trap people under rubble in Turkey

Rescuers are working to find people trapped under rubble in Turkey once again after two new earthquakes hit the country. At least three people have been killed by tremors of 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude that struck in south-east Turkey. The quakes occurred near the border of Syria and Turkey, where massive earthquakes devastated both countries on February 6.

The earlier earthquakes killed 44,000 people and left tens of thousands of people homeless. Buildings weakened by the previous earthquakes collapsed in both countries due to Monday’s earthquakes. The three people died in Antakya, Defne and Samandag. The Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu urged people to not enter potentially dangerous buildings. The earthquakes on Monday also injured 213 people in Turkey. 470 people were injured in Syria and visited hospitals after the quakes and these earthquakes were also felt in Lebanon and Egypt.

