Norway Seizes Millions in North Korean Crypto

Norwegian authorities have allegedly seized roughly six million in cryptocurrency that it claims was stolen last year by North Korean threat actors. The authorities tracked and intercepted the funds, stating that it was the largest heist of its kind ever recorded. The economic and environmental crime agency of Norway was responsible for the operation and stated that North Korean threat actors had been quietly carrying out a massive money laundering operation since the March 2022 attack on Ronin Network.

The government agency has proven that it has excellent capabilities to track money on the blockchain, despite methods deployed by cyber criminals to cover their tracks. The announcement regarding the recovered funds comes just months after investigators claimed to have seized $30 million in funds stolen during the attack on Ronin Network. Ronin Network was developed by Sky Mavis to function as an Ethereum sidechain for one of its games, Axie Infinity.

