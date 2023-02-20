FBI “Contains” Cyber-Incident on its Network

The FBI has confirmed that it was impacted by a recent cyber-incident that targeted one of its high-profile field offices. The agency stated that the cyber attack had been contained and controlled. According to sources familiar with the matter, the malicious incident impacted part of its network that is used in investigations of images of child sexual exploitation. The FBI is currently investigating the incident to obtain additional information, such as who is responsible for the attack and what type of attack it was.

Thankfully, the FBI’s data and systems were not deeply impacted by the attack. This is not the first time that the government agency has been targeted, and in 2021 an official FBI email address was compromised and used to send spam messages. The FBI confirmed that the hackers had taken advantage of misconfiguration in an IT system used to communicated with law enfocement partners to conduct the attack.

