Blinken says China might give weapons to Russia

20 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

The United States says China has considering providing weapons and ammunition to Russia for the Ukraine wa, however,  Beijing strongly denies this claim. According to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese firms are already providing non-lethal support to Russia.

If China would begin providing “lethal support” to Russia, the escalation would mean serious consequences for China. Beijing has stated these claims are false and accused Washington of spreading lies. China also denies that Moscow has requested military equipment. The US has already sanctioned a Chinese company for allegedly providing satellite imagery of Ukraine to the Wagner Group, a group that provides Russia with thousands of soldiers. There are already tensions between the US and China after the US shot down an alleged spy balloon in early February. Should China provide weapons to Russia, the relations between China and the US would deteriorate more severely.

