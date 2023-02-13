Global RiskNews Briefs

Mystery surrounds objects shot down by US military

13 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

The US military is unsure what three flying objects it shot down over North America were, and how they were able to stay airborne. The fourth object this month was ordered to be shot down by President Joe Biden on Sunday. It was traveling at 20,000 feet and could hae interfered with commercial air traffic. 

A military commander said the object could be a type of balloon or another propulsion system. He could not rule out that the objects were extraterrestrials. The object was shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan near the Canadian border. The incident raises questions about the collection of high-altitude objects that have been shot down over North America in the past few weeks.

Read More: Mystery surrounds objects shot down by US military

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Chinese balloon part of worldwide fleet, US officials say

February 9, 2023

China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

February 6, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2