Mystery surrounds objects shot down by US military

The US military is unsure what three flying objects it shot down over North America were, and how they were able to stay airborne. The fourth object this month was ordered to be shot down by President Joe Biden on Sunday. It was traveling at 20,000 feet and could hae interfered with commercial air traffic.

A military commander said the object could be a type of balloon or another propulsion system. He could not rule out that the objects were extraterrestrials. The object was shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan near the Canadian border. The incident raises questions about the collection of high-altitude objects that have been shot down over North America in the past few weeks.

